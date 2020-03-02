REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates 44,800 SF Industrial Lease in Arlington

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 44,800-square-foot industrial lease at 400 International Parkway in Arlington. According to LoopNet Inc., the property features 22-foot clear heights, 88-foot truck court depths and 2,351 square feet of office space. Corbin Blount and Adam Graham of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, Go Green Industries, a provider of recycling services, in the lease negotiations. Mark Graybill and Colton Rhodes, also with Lee & Associates, represented the landlord, Lightning Propco II.

