Lee & Associates Negotiates 4,500 SF Lease for ManSun Korean Restaurant in Chicago

CHICAGO — Lee & Associates of Illinois has negotiated a 4,500-square-foot restaurant lease at 2535 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood. The tenant, ManSun, is an authentic Korean restaurant. This will be the proprietor’s second restaurant, following New Village Gastro Pub in Northbrook. Rick Scardino and Michael Petrik of Lee & Associates represented the tenant in the lease. Amanda Shafer of Emerging Concepts represented the landlord, an entity doing business as 2M Square FB LLC.