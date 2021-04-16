Lee & Associates Negotiates 45,112 SF Industrial Lease in Elgin, Illinois

Hardinge Inc. has leased space from Scannell Properties at 1755 Britannia Drive.

ELGIN, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 45,112-square-foot industrial lease at 1755 Britannia Drive in Elgin. Kenneth Franzese and John Cassidy of Lee & Associates represented the owner, Scannell Properties. Steve Bass of NAI Hiffman represented the tenant, Hardinge Inc., which is a provider of advanced metal-cutting solutions. The 80,491-square-foot, newly constructed building features a clear height of 32 feet. There are 35,379 square feet remaining available for lease.