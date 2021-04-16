REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates 45,112 SF Industrial Lease in Elgin, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Lee & Associates, Midwest

Hardinge Inc. has leased space from Scannell Properties at 1755 Britannia Drive.

ELGIN, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 45,112-square-foot industrial lease at 1755 Britannia Drive in Elgin. Kenneth Franzese and John Cassidy of Lee & Associates represented the owner, Scannell Properties. Steve Bass of NAI Hiffman represented the tenant, Hardinge Inc., which is a provider of advanced metal-cutting solutions. The 80,491-square-foot, newly constructed building features a clear height of 32 feet. There are 35,379 square feet remaining available for lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews