Lee & Associates Negotiates 46,628 SF Industrial Lease in Lewisville, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 46,628-square-foot industrial lease in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The newly constructed building is located at 550 Jubilee Lane. Adam Graham and Corbin Blount of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Boston-based TA Realty, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, Redi Carpet, was not disclosed.