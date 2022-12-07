REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates 46,628 SF Industrial Lease in Lewisville, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Lee & Associates, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 46,628-square-foot industrial lease in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The newly constructed building is located at 550 Jubilee Lane. Adam Graham and Corbin Blount of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Boston-based TA Realty, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, Redi Carpet, was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  