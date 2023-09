BELGRADE, MONT. — Lee & Associates – LA North/Ventura has brokered the sale of a distribution center located at 201 Frank Ave. in Belgrade, a suburb of Bozeman. California Gateway, a private family entity, acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $47.7 million.

The 200,000-square-foot facility is a build-to-suit for FedEx Ground. Hunter Warner and Brett Warner of Lee & Associates – LA North/Ventura handled the transaction.