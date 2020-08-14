Lee & Associates Negotiates 48,627 SF Industrial Lease Near DFW Airport

EULESS, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 48,627-square-foot industrial lease at DFW Airfield Logistics Center, an industrial facility located near DFW International Airport. Atlanta-based Seefried Industrial Properties originally developed the asset, which is located in the city of Euless. Becky Thompson and Tom Walrich of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, New York-based Clarion Partners, in the lease negotiations. Eddie Yoo of Landmark Realty Group represented the tenant, third-party logistics firm FNS Inc.