REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates 48,627 SF Industrial Lease Near DFW Airport

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

EULESS, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 48,627-square-foot industrial lease at DFW Airfield Logistics Center, an industrial facility located near DFW International Airport. Atlanta-based Seefried Industrial Properties originally developed the asset, which is located in the city of Euless. Becky Thompson and Tom Walrich of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, New York-based Clarion Partners, in the lease negotiations. Eddie Yoo of Landmark Realty Group represented the tenant, third-party logistics firm FNS Inc.

