Lee & Associates Negotiates 486,812 SF Industrial Lease in Burlington, New Jersey
BURLINGTON, N.J. — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 486,812-square-foot industrial lease at 1950 River Road in Burlington. The property sits on 43 acres and features a clear height of 36 feet, 86 external loading docks and parking for 264 vehicles and 103 trailers. Tony Rod, Brian Knowles, Patrick Lafferty II and Andrew Landolfi of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Boston-based TA Realty, in the negotiations for the full-building lease. Scott Mertz of NAI Mertz represented the tenant, LC Logistics Services Inc.
