Lee & Associates Negotiates 486,812 SF Industrial Lease in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Northeast, Pennsylvania

1950-River-Road-Mechanicsburg-Pennsylvania

LC Logistics Services Inc., which is based in Ontario and provides freight services throughout North America, will occupy the entirety of the building at 1950 River Road in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

MECHANICSBURG, PA. — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 486,812-square-foot industrial lease at 1950 River Road in Mechanicsburg, a southern suburb of Harrisburg. The property sits on 43 acres and features a clear height of 36 feet, 86 external loading docks and parking for 264 vehicles and 103 trailers. Tony Rod, Brian Knowles, Patrick Lafferty II and Andrew Landolfi of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Boston-based TA Realty, in the negotiations for the full-building lease. Scott Mertz of NAI Mertz represented the tenant, LC Logistics Services Inc.

