DALLAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 49,542-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 119 Regal Row was built in 1978 and totals 230,710 square feet. Stephen Williamson of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Dogwood Industrial Properties, in the lease negotiations. Jeremy Mercer of Mercer Co. represented the tenant, Kit Composites, which serves the wind energy and marine industries.