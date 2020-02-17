Lee & Associates Negotiates 50,000 SF Industrial Lease Near Galveston

TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 50,000-square-foot industrial lease at 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City, located southeast of Houston near Galveston. Frank Blackwood and John Gazzola of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, Odyssey 2020 Academy Inc., in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.