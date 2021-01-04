REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates 500,000 SF Industrial Lease in Wilmington, Illinois

The new building is part of the Elion Logistics Park 55 in Will County.

WILMINGTON, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 500,000-square-foot, full-building industrial lease at 30260 Graaskamp Blvd. in Wilmington, about 60 miles southwest of Chicago. The new building is part of the Elion Logistics Park 55 in Will County. Walter Murhpy of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, Dynamic 3PL. Jeffrey Kapcheck and Jason Lev of CBRE represented the owner and developer, Elion Logistics Partners.

