Lee & Associates Negotiates 506,410 SF Industrial Lease in Northlake, Texas

NORTHLAKE, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 506,410-square-foot industrial lease at 4500 Northport Drive in Northlake, located north of the metroplex in Denton County. According to commercialcafé.com, the property was built on 25.4 acres in 2008 and includes 131 parking spaces. Trey Fricke and Reid Bassinger of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Link Industrial Properties, in the negotiations for the full-building lease. Nathan Lawrence and Krista Raymond of KBC Advisors represented the tenant, Exel Logistics.