Lee & Associates Negotiates $52M Sale of Industrial Property in Passaic, New Jersey

PASSAIC, N.J. — Lee & Associates has negotiated the $52 million sale of a 330,000-square-foot industrial property that is situated on a 10.7-acre site at 153 Linden St. in the Northern New Jersey community of Passaic. Rick Marchisio, Brian Lynch and Drew Maffey of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Waitex, and procured the buyer, Thor Equities, in the transaction.