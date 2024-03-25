Monday, March 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The property is located at 1320 Gateway Drive.
IllinoisIndustrialLeasing ActivityMidwest

Lee & Associates Negotiates 53,000 SF Industrial Lease for Bullfrog International in Elgin, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ELGIN, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated a full-building industrial lease totaling 53,000 square feet on behalf of Bullfrog International in Elgin. The property at 1320 Gateway Drive features a clear height of 24 feet, two interior docks, two drive-in doors and an existing three-ton bridge crane. Bullfrog International is a designer and manufacturer of high-end hot tubs that has expanded its Chicago-area presence with industrial and retail space. Rick Scardino, Michael Petrik and Sean Bishop of Lee & Associates represented the tenant. Jeff Matella of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Bix Box Property Owner C LLC.

You may also like

Colliers Mortgage Originates $7.8M Loan for Refinancing of...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $6.4M Sale of Gallatin...

Atlas Capital Partners Sells 120,000 SF Elwood Rising...

Lee & Associates Arranges Sale of 26,000 SF...

Spectrum Commercial Negotiates $6.2M Purchase of Industrial Building...

Bakke, Batson-Cook Break Ground on 773-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

Stonemont Financial Completes 565,259 SF Sunridge Industrial Park...

JLL Arranges Construction Financing for Industrial Redevelopment Project...

Zyka Foods Signs 15,885 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...