Lee & Associates Negotiates 53,000 SF Industrial Lease for Bullfrog International in Elgin, Illinois

ELGIN, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated a full-building industrial lease totaling 53,000 square feet on behalf of Bullfrog International in Elgin. The property at 1320 Gateway Drive features a clear height of 24 feet, two interior docks, two drive-in doors and an existing three-ton bridge crane. Bullfrog International is a designer and manufacturer of high-end hot tubs that has expanded its Chicago-area presence with industrial and retail space. Rick Scardino, Michael Petrik and Sean Bishop of Lee & Associates represented the tenant. Jeff Matella of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Bix Box Property Owner C LLC.