FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 5,500-square-foot industrial lease in South Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the newly renovated building at 9727-9733 South Freeway was built in 1978 and totals 16,060 square feet. Taylor Stell and Schaefer Amos of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Bleecker Partners, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the tenant were not disclosed.