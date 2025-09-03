Lee & Associates Negotiates $6.5M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in South Elgin, Illinois

SOUTH ELGIN, ILL. — Lee & Associates of Illinois has negotiated the $6.5 million sale of 84.4 acres of residential land at 325 Umbdenstock Road in South Elgin. John Cassidy, Jay Farnam and Ken Franzese of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Spohr Family Trust. The buyer, Lennar/CalAtlantic Group LLC, was self-represented. The site was previously marketed for an industrial use for more than a decade, according to Farnam. Lee & Associates secured a residential home builder to purchase the site and worked with the village on a land entitlement and approval process.