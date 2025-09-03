Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsDevelopmentIllinoisLee & AssociatesMidwestMultifamily

Lee & Associates Negotiates $6.5M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in South Elgin, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

SOUTH ELGIN, ILL. — Lee & Associates of Illinois has negotiated the $6.5 million sale of 84.4 acres of residential land at 325 Umbdenstock Road in South Elgin. John Cassidy, Jay Farnam and Ken Franzese of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Spohr Family Trust. The buyer, Lennar/CalAtlantic Group LLC, was self-represented. The site was previously marketed for an industrial use for more than a decade, according to Farnam. Lee & Associates secured a residential home builder to purchase the site and worked with the village on a land entitlement and approval process.

You may also like

City Office REIT Sells Six Properties in Metro...

IPA Arranges Sale of 368-Unit CIRC Tucson Apartment...

Kimco Realty, Bozzuto Break Ground on 214-Unit Multifamily...

TMG Partners, Bridges Capital Acquire 80,000 SF Office...

Hunter Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of 126-Room Hyatt...

PPR Capital Management Completes 101-Unit Mixed-Income Housing Project...

Matthews Brokers Sale of 98-Unit Single-Family Rental Complex...

Realterm Buys 94,089 SF Warehouse Near Will Rogers...

Finial Group Negotiates Sale of 31,113 SF Shopping...