MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 65,811-square-foot industrial lease at 801 Harry McKillop Blvd. in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The building is located within McKinney National Business Park. Brett Lewis of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, Robert Madden Industries, a wholesale distributor of heating and air conditioning products, in the lease negotiations. Randy Touchstone and Kodie Comby of JLL represented the landlord, Transwestern Development Co.