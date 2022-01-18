Lee & Associates Negotiates $68M Sale of Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in San Gabriel Valley

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

The three-property multifamily portfolio includes Fashion Park Apartments, Glen Haven Apartments and Fashion Lane Apartments in Rosemead and El Monte, Calif. (Photo credit: Lee & Associates LA North/Ventura)

ROSEMEAD AND EL MONTE, CALIF. — Lee & Associates LA North/Ventura has arranged the sale of a three-property apartment portfolio in the San Gabriel Valley. Positive Investments acquired the portfolio from Hunsaker Family for $68 million.

The portfolio includes Fashion Park Apartments, Glen Haven Apartments and Fashion Lane Apartments, spanning 4405 Rosemead Blvd., 5123-5205 Rosemead Blvd. and 4436-4438 Ivar St. in Rosemead, as well as a community at 3815 Baldwin Ave. in adjacent El Monte.

Totaling 215,691 square feet, the portfolio features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units and single-family residences, as well as swimming pools, clubhouses, secure entry, covered parking and carports.

Warren Berzack of Lee & Associates LA North/Ventura handled the transaction.