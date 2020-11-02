REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates 70,200 SF Industrial Lease in Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Lee & Associates, Texas

DALLAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 70,200-square-foot industrial lease at 8401 John W. Carpenter Freeway in Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1956 and totals 84,400 square feet. Stephen Williamson and Adam Graham of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Stonelake Capital Partners, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, TDU Tires, was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  