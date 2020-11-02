Lee & Associates Negotiates 70,200 SF Industrial Lease in Dallas

DALLAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 70,200-square-foot industrial lease at 8401 John W. Carpenter Freeway in Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1956 and totals 84,400 square feet. Stephen Williamson and Adam Graham of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Stonelake Capital Partners, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, TDU Tires, was not disclosed.