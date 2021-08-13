Lee & Associates Negotiates 707,940 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

Transportation and logistics firm Woods Distribution Solutions is the new tenant at 11501 N. Freeway in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 707,940-square-foot industrial lease at 11501 N. Freeway in Fort Worth. According to commercialcafé.com, the property sits on 40.1 acres and includes 410 parking spaces. Becky Thompson of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, Woods Distribution Solutions, in the lease negotiations. The landlord, TCRG Properties, was self-represented.