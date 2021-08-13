REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates 707,940 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

Transportation and logistics firm Woods Distribution Solutions is the new tenant at 11501 N. Freeway in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 707,940-square-foot industrial lease at 11501 N. Freeway in Fort Worth. According to commercialcafé.com, the property sits on 40.1 acres and includes 410 parking spaces. Becky Thompson of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, Woods Distribution Solutions, in the lease negotiations. The landlord, TCRG Properties, was self-represented.

