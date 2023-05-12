Friday, May 12, 2023
Lee & Associates Negotiates 75,000 SF Office Lease at Republic Square in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 75,000-square-foot office lease at Republic Square, a 35-acre, newly renovated campus located along the Katy Freeway in West Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., Republic Square was built in 1980, renovated in 2020 and totals 324,546 square feet. Bill Insull and Blake Virgilio of Lee & Associates, along with internal agent Jon Herbster, represented the landlord, Houston EC Development LLC, in the lease negotiations. Bob Cromwell and Bob Gulley of Moody Rambin, in conjunction with Zack Taylor of Colliers, represented the tenant, Fugro, which provides geotechnical surveying services.

