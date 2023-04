VERNON HILLS, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 7,667-square-foot retail lease at Hawthorn Mills Square in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills. The tenant, Bullfrog International LLC, designs and manufactures high-end hot tubs. Rick Scardino and Michael Petrik of Lee & Associates represented the tenant. Matt Cavanagh of ARC Real Estate Group represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Hawthorn Hills Square 1687 LLC.