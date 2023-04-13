Thursday, April 13, 2023
Lee & Associates Negotiates 79,720 SF Industrial Lease in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 79,720-square-foot industrial lease in the northern Dallas suburb of Plano. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 3605 E. Plano Parkway was built in 1999, totals 100,320 square feet and features 24-foot clear heights, 32 exterior dock doors and 445 parking spaces. George Tanghongs of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, an affiliate of Pennsylvania-based Equus Capital Partners, in the lease negotiations. Brett Lewis, also with Lee & Associates, represented the tenant, LiteOn, a Taiwanese provider of consumer electronics.

