REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates 81,280 SF Industrial Lease in Irving

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated an 81,280-square-foot industrial lease at 6425 Campus Circle in Irving. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1981. Ken Wesson, Adam Graham and Chris Hillman of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Longpoint Realty Partners, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, West Shore Homes, was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  