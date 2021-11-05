Lee & Associates Negotiates 81,280 SF Industrial Lease in Irving
IRVING, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated an 81,280-square-foot industrial lease at 6425 Campus Circle in Irving. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1981. Ken Wesson, Adam Graham and Chris Hillman of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Longpoint Realty Partners, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, West Shore Homes, was not disclosed.
