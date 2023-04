RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated an 8,264-square-foot office lease in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The tenant, Property HOA Management, will occupy space at Two Mission Park, a building that was originally constructed in 1982 and totals 77,449 square feet, according to LoopNet Inc. Jessica Reinhardt and George Tanghongs of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Dallas North Office LLC, in the lease negotiations.