Lee & Associates Negotiates 85,000 SF Industrial Lease in Carrollton, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

Lily of the Desert will occupy the entirety of the industrial building at 1700 Columbian Drive in Carrollton.

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated an 85,000-square-foot industrial lease at 1700 Columbian Club Drive in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1996 and renovated in 2001. Ken Wesson of Lee & Associates represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Wilson Brown of CBRE represented the tenant, Lily of the Desert, a provider of organic gels and juices.

