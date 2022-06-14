Lee & Associates Negotiates 86,240 SF Industrial Lease in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated an 86,240-square-foot industrial lease at 2101 Exchange Drive in Arlington. According to LoopNet Inc., the building part of Great Southwest Distribution Center. Reed Parker and Mark Graybill of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Link Industrial Properties, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the tenant were not disclosed.