RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated an 8,710-square-foot lease at Arapaho Place, a 151,728-square-foot industrial flex complex located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. Jessica Reinhardt, George Tanghongs and Ally Tanghongs of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Dallas North Industrial LLC, in the lease negotiations. Nathaniel Barrett of White Rock Realty represented the tenant, Indian software developer Incresol Inc.