FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated an 87,876-square-foot industrial lease at Champions Circle Business Park in Fort Worth. The tenant, Optimas, which provides fasteners for industrial manufacturers, will occupy the entirety of Building 3 at the 361,040-square-foot development. Reid Bassinger and Nathan Denton of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Hopewell Development, in the lease negotiations. Ben Gibbs and Clint Manning of Cresa represented the tenant.