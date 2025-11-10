Monday, November 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityLee & AssociatesNew JerseyNortheast

Lee & Associates Negotiates 88,620 SF Industrial Lease in Edison, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

EDISON, N.J. — Lee & Associates has negotiated an 88,620-square-foot industrial lease in the Central New Jersey community of Edison. The space is located within the Raritan Center business park and features 32-foot clear ceilings, 17 loading docks and an ESFR sprinkler system. Claudia Ganas, Monica Franco and Ana Carolina DeAraujo of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, an undisclosed freight forwarding company, in the lease negotiations. Vincent Visceglia internally represented the landlord, Summit Associates.

You may also like

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 42,780 SF...

BioLabs Signs 16,000 SF Lease at Two Discovery...

Atlanta Industrial Is Cooling and Consolidating, But Is...

IAC Properties Completes 435,000 SF Spec Industrial Project...

Outrigger, Longpoint Sell 304,576 SF Industrial Building in...

Applied Optoelectronics to Open 210,000 SF Manufacturing Facility...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 86,904 SF...

Norton Rose Fulbright Signs 21,000 SF Office Lease...

Summit Properties Buys 500,000 SF Office Building in...