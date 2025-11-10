Lee & Associates Negotiates 88,620 SF Industrial Lease in Edison, New Jersey

EDISON, N.J. — Lee & Associates has negotiated an 88,620-square-foot industrial lease in the Central New Jersey community of Edison. The space is located within the Raritan Center business park and features 32-foot clear ceilings, 17 loading docks and an ESFR sprinkler system. Claudia Ganas, Monica Franco and Ana Carolina DeAraujo of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, an undisclosed freight forwarding company, in the lease negotiations. Vincent Visceglia internally represented the landlord, Summit Associates.