Lee & Associates Negotiates 91,580 SF Industrial Lease in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 91,580-square-foot industrial lease at 901 Jupiter Road in Plano. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1979, renovated in 2000 and spans 143,819 square feet. George Tanghongs and Brett Lewis of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Jupiter Star LLC, in the lease negotiations. Nathan Lawrence of CBRE represented the tenant, Telemar Network Technology Inc., a provider of infrastructure for the telecommunications industry.