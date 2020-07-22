REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates 91,580 SF Industrial Lease in Plano

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 91,580-square-foot industrial lease at 901 Jupiter Road in Plano. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1979, renovated in 2000 and spans 143,819 square feet. George Tanghongs and Brett Lewis of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Jupiter Star LLC, in the lease negotiations. Nathan Lawrence of CBRE represented the tenant, Telemar Network Technology Inc., a provider of infrastructure for the telecommunications industry.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
23
Webinar: Tips For How Operators Can Thrive In The Evolving Seniors Living Market
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  