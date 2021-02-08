Lee & Associates Negotiates Four Industrial Leases in Suburban Chicago Totaling 178,978 SF

BENSENVILLE AND WOOD DALE, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated four industrial leases totaling 178,978 square feet in suburban Chicago. Chris Nelson, Jeff Janda and Michael Plumb of the brokerage represented owner Prologis on a lease of 92,000 square feet at 491 Supreme Drive in Bensenville. David Haigh of NAI Hiffman represented the tenant, Expo Lanka USA LLC.

Next, Nelson and Calvin Gunn of Lee & Associates represented tenant Hoson Logistics on its lease of 47,379 square feet at 472 Thomas Drive in Bensenville. Sam Durkin of JLL represented the owner, Link Logistics Real Estate.

In the third deal, American Distributors leased 30,226 square feet at 1049 Industrial Drive in Bensenville. Brad Simousek and Michael Plumb of Lee & Associates represented the undisclosed landlord.

Last, Simousek represented Dental Health Products in its lease of 9,373 square feet at 1371 N. Wood Dale Road in Wood Dale. Hamilton Partners owns the building.