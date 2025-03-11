Lee & Associates Negotiates Multiple Leases at Emami Plaza Shopping Center in Laredo, Texas

LAREDO, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated multiple new leases at Emami Plaza, a 34,000-square-foot shopping center located in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. Among the new tenants at the center are D1 Training (4,600 square feet), SaladWorks (2,000 square feet), Farmers Insurance (1,500 square feet) and Tribalance Chiropractic (1,500 square feet). The deals bring the newly constructed center to full occupancy. Enrique Volkmer of Lee & Associates negotiated the leases on behalf of the undisclosed landlord.