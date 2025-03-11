Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsLee & AssociatesRetailTexas

Lee & Associates Negotiates Multiple Leases at Emami Plaza Shopping Center in Laredo, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LAREDO, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated multiple new leases at Emami Plaza, a 34,000-square-foot shopping center located in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. Among the new tenants at the center are D1 Training (4,600 square feet), SaladWorks (2,000 square feet), Farmers Insurance (1,500 square feet) and Tribalance Chiropractic (1,500 square feet). The deals bring the newly constructed center to full occupancy. Enrique Volkmer of Lee & Associates negotiated the leases on behalf of the undisclosed landlord.

You may also like

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 22,300 SF Industrial Building...

Newmark Brokers $19.7M Sale of Mall Plaza Shopping...

Stubblebine Co. Arranges Sale of 2.6-Acre Industrial Outdoor...

Grossman Cos. Acquires 9,869 SF Retail Strip Center...

KGJ Properties Disposes of 58,400 SF Industrial Property...

Neighborhood Ventures Buys 123-Unit Multifamily Community in Phoenix...

Strategic Realty Trust Sells Silver Lake Collection Retail...

OneSource Funding Acquires 10,000 SF Mixed-Use Building in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 204-Unit Multifamily Community in...