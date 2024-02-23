Friday, February 23, 2024
Lee & Associates Negotiates Pair of Industrial Lease Renewals in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

ITASCA AND ELMHURST, ILL. — Lee & Associates of Illinois has negotiated a pair of industrial lease renewals totaling 112,917 square feet in DuPage County. Jeff Janda and Mike Plumb of Lee & Associates represented tenant Atlas Wire in its lease of 54,690 square feet at 1601 Glenlake Ave. in Itasca. Building owner, Prologis, was self-represented. Janda also represented landlord DRA Advisors on a lease of 58,227 square feet at 951-953 Larch Ave. in Elmhurst. Kevin Segerson of CBRE represented the tenant, Closet Works.

