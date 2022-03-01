REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates Pair of Industrial Leases Totaling 311,444 SF in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Lee & Associates, Midwest

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated a pair of industrial leases totaling 311,444 square feet in the Chicago suburb of Glendale Heights. Jeff Janda and Michael Plumb of Lee represented owner Link Logistics on two leases at neighboring properties. United Business Mail leased the 150,784-square-foot building at 101 Regency Drive, while a hardware company leased the 160,660-square-foot building at 500 Regency Drive. Steve Kohn of Avison Young represented United Business Mail, while Chris Lydon and Fort Richardson of Avison Young represented the hardware tenant.

