Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 100,800 SF Industrial Facility in Carrollton, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated the sale of a 100,800-square-foot industrial facility that sits on a four-acre lot at 1401 Dunn Drive in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. Stephen Williamson of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, metro Boston-based investment firm High Street Logistics Properties, in the transaction. Keenan Cook of Mercer Co. represented the seller, Charity Supply. The sales price was not disclosed.