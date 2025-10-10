Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 131,811 SF Industrial Facility in Metro Chicago

BELVIDERE, ILL. — Lee & Associates of Illinois has negotiated the sale of a 131,811-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Belvidere. The property is located on 27.8 acres at 2964 Newburg Road. Jeff Galante of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, NexGen Manufacturing. Al Caruana of Cushman & Wakefield the seller, an entity doing business as 2964 Newburg Road LLC. The transaction marks the largest user sale in the Rockford submarket in the third quarter, according to Lee & Associates.