CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated the sale of a 150,268-square-foot industrial property in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. The site at 1235 W. Trinity Mills Road spans 12.4 acres. Corbin Blount of Lee & Associates represented the seller, an undisclosed, locally based limited liability company, in the transaction. Chris Beggins and Adam Graham, also with Lee & Associates, represented the buyer, an entity doing business as CUI Properties — TX.