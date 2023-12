ALLEN, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated the sale of a 29,979-square-foot office building in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. According to LoopNet Inc., the two-story building at 100 Allentown Parkway was constructed in 1985 and includes 142 parking spaces. Jessica Reinhardt and George Tanghongs of Lee & Associates brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.