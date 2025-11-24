Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 335,613 SF Industrial Facility in Metro Atlanta

DOUGLASVILLE, GA. — Lee & Associates has negotiated the sale of a 335,613-square-foot industrial facility located at 7555 Wood Road in the Atlanta suburb of Douglasville. The property features modern construction elements, high clear heights, multiple dock positions and functional warehouse space that can accommodate a variety of industrial users. The asset’s location also provides direct access to I-20 and I-285, as well as various regional transportation networks. Approximately 27,917 square feet of the facility is now available for lease. Billy Snowden of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the transaction. Both the buyer and seller requested anonymity.