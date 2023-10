DALLAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated the sale of a 50,138-square-foot industrial building in northwest Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 11126 Shady Trail was built on 2.8 acres in 1978 and features 12-foot clear heights. Stephen Williamson of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Boston-based investment firm Longpoint Realty Partners, in the transaction. Vaquero Ventures Management sold the building for an undisclosed price.