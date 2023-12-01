Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 50,566 SF Industrial Building in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated the sale of a 50,566-square-foot industrial building in Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant building at 1922-1938 N. Great Southwest Parkway was built on 2.1 acres in 1981 and features 18-foot clear heights and 16 exterior dock doors. Colton Rhodes of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Texas-based investment firm Stonelake Capital Partners, in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.