Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 62,241 SF Office Building in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Lee & Associates LA North/Ventura has arranged the acquisition of a three-story office building located at 5550 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in the Warner Center/Woodland Hills submarket of Los Angeles. S&G Properties Management LLC acquired the property from an undisclosed seller for $10.1 million.

S&G Property Management plans to occupy a portion of the 62,241-square-foot building for its company, Citiguard, a security guard company in California. Additionally, the new owner will invest capital into the building to renovate the interior and exterior, as well as create onsite amenities to attract tenants.

Darren Casamassima, Scott Romick and Jay Rubin of Lee & Associates LA North/Ventura represented the buyer. The team will also oversee leasing of the property moving forward.

