HOUSTON — Lee & Associates has negotiated the sale of a 7.6-acre IOS (industrial outdoor storage) facility in North Houston. The property at 15550 Export Plaza Drive, which was fully leased at the time of sale, functions as a cross-dock truck terminal and houses a 27,800-square-foot building. Trey Erwin, Josh Carl and Jason Dannatt of Lee & Associates represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.