GRUNDY CENTER, IOWA — Lee & Associates has negotiated the $800,000 sale of a 75,000-square-foot industrial property in Grundy Center, a city in central Iowa. The building is located at 701 A Ave. Tom Condon of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Richelieu Foods. Matt Miehe of Fischels Commercial Group represented the buyer, Honary Enterprises, an environmental lubricant manufacturing company.