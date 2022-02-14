Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 765,798 SF Industrial Building in Terrell, Texas

TERRELL, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated the sale of a 765,798-square-foot, rail-served industrial building in Terrell, about 30 miles east of Dallas, that was formerly occupied by Goodyear Tire. Building features include a cross-dock configuration, 185-foot truck court depths and an ESFR sprinkler system. Ken Wesson of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, an entity doing business as BFI Newco Holdings, in the transaction. Steve Berger and Corbin Crews of CBRE represented the seller, an entity doing business as 301 Apache Trail LLC.