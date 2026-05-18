Monday, May 18, 2026
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AcquisitionsIndustrialLee & AssociatesTexas

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of Four Industrial Outdoor Storage Sites in Texas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated the sale of four industrial outdoor storage (IOS) sites in Texas. The facilities — located at 1927 W. Commerce St. in Dallas, 3405 Aldine Bender Road in Houston, 3928 Naco Perrin Blvd in San Antonio and 8601 Tuscany Way in Austin — traded as part of a 56.2-acre, 230,000-square-foot IOS portfolio that also included a facility in Chicago. Alex Wilson of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Transport Properties, in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

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