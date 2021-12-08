REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Wheeling, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

This rendering shows plans for the development known as Union Apartments.

WHEELING, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated the sale of a nearly four-acre site at 231 Wheeling Road in Wheeling, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The buyer, General Capital, plans to build Union Apartments, a four-story multifamily property. Rick Scardino of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Palumbo Bros. David Erickson of CBRE represented the buyer.

