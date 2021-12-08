Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Wheeling, Illinois
WHEELING, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated the sale of a nearly four-acre site at 231 Wheeling Road in Wheeling, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The buyer, General Capital, plans to build Union Apartments, a four-story multifamily property. Rick Scardino of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Palumbo Bros. David Erickson of CBRE represented the buyer.
