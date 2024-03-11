Lee & Associates Negotiates Sales of Three Industrial Buildings in Suburban Chicago

ST. CHARLES AND WEST CHICAGO, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated the sales of three industrial buildings in the Fox Valley submarket of suburban Chicago. In the first transaction, the brokerage firm’s Andrew Block and Michael Plumb represented HFI Manufacturing in its $7.3 million purchase of a 60,196-square-foot property located at 3925 Stern Ave. in St. Charles. The duo also represented HFI in the sale of its 48,130-square-foot building at 1100 Carolina Drive in West Chicago. HFI is expanding and needed a larger facility for its stainless-steel manufacturing operations. The buyer of 1100 Carolina Drive was Paclantic Naturals LLC.

In the third transaction, Andrew Block and Nick Eboli of Lee & Associates represented Eaglestone in the sale of a 19,888-square-foot property located at 3705 Swenson Ave. in St. Charles. A private buyer purchased the facility for $2.1 million. Eaglestone, a manufacturer of conveyor systems for the food processing and packaging industries, has expanded its operations into a larger 85,000-square-foot building at 1560 Frontenac Road in nearby Naperville. Block and Eboli also assisted Eaglestone in securing the new location.