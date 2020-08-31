REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates Three Industrial Transactions in Chicago’s I-55 Corridor

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

BOLINGBROOK AND WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated three industrial transactions in Chicago’s I-55 corridor. In the first transaction, Tom Condon of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Provender Partners, in the purchase of an 81,000-square-foot building located at 525 W. Crossroads Parkway in Bolingbrook. Vern Schultz of Colliers International represented the seller, West Liberty Foods.

Second, Jeff Galante of Lee & Associates represented Champion Packaging in its 283,436-square-foot lease renewal and expansion at 2501 Internationale Parkway in Woodridge. Prologis owns the building.

Last, Galante, along with colleagues Terry Grapenthin and Ryan Earley, represented owner Pritzker Realty Group on a 406,777-square-foot lease renewal at 555 Saint James Gate in Bolingbrook. The tenant was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  