Lee & Associates Negotiates Three Industrial Transactions in Chicago’s I-55 Corridor

BOLINGBROOK AND WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Lee & Associates has negotiated three industrial transactions in Chicago’s I-55 corridor. In the first transaction, Tom Condon of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Provender Partners, in the purchase of an 81,000-square-foot building located at 525 W. Crossroads Parkway in Bolingbrook. Vern Schultz of Colliers International represented the seller, West Liberty Foods.

Second, Jeff Galante of Lee & Associates represented Champion Packaging in its 283,436-square-foot lease renewal and expansion at 2501 Internationale Parkway in Woodridge. Prologis owns the building.

Last, Galante, along with colleagues Terry Grapenthin and Ryan Earley, represented owner Pritzker Realty Group on a 406,777-square-foot lease renewal at 555 Saint James Gate in Bolingbrook. The tenant was undisclosed.